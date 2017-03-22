Hover to Zoom
Yum V's Immune Shield with Sambucus Berry
60 ChewablesUPC: 0089910500123
Yum-V''s Immune Shield jellies contain Sambucus, commonly known as Elderberries, which are unusually rich in flavonoids and act as powerful antioxidants to boost the immune system.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Cane Sugar , Glucose , Water , Citrus , Pectin , Citric Acid , Trisodium Citrate , Natural Colors and Flavors .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
