Yum V's Multi-V with Multi-Mineral Formula Dietary Supplement Milk Chocolate

60 BearsUPC: 0089910500155
Yum-V''s Multi•V contains essential vitamins and minerals including 1000 IU of vitamin D. Yum-V''s Multi•V has a great milk chocolate taste that kids love.

Multi•V + Multi-Mineral Formula Supports:

Healthy Eyes

Immune System

Strong Bones and Teeth 

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Nutrition Facts
30.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories28
% Daily value*
Total Fat1.6g2%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate3.7g1%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar3.7g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Cane Sugar , Palm Oil , Cocoa , Sunflower Lecithin , Vanilla Flavor .

Allergen Info
Contains Sunflower Seeds and Their Derivatives,Cocoa and its Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
