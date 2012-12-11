Yum V's Multi-V with Multi-Mineral Formula Dietary Supplement Milk Chocolate
Product Details
Yum-V''s Multi•V contains essential vitamins and minerals including 1000 IU of vitamin D. Yum-V''s Multi•V has a great milk chocolate taste that kids love.
Multi•V + Multi-Mineral Formula Supports:
Healthy Eyes
Immune System
Strong Bones and Teeth
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Cane Sugar , Palm Oil , Cocoa , Sunflower Lecithin , Vanilla Flavor .
Allergen Info
Contains Sunflower Seeds and Their Derivatives,Cocoa and its Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More