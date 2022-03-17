Hover to Zoom
Yum V's Multi Vitamin plus Mineral Formula Jellies Yummy Grape
60 ChewablesUPC: 0089910500109
SUPPORTS:
• Healthy Eyes
• Immune System
• Strong Bones & Teeth
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
30.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories16
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate4g1%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar4g
Protein0g
Ingredients
Glucose , Sucrose , Citrus Pectin , Citric Acid , Sodium Citrate , Elderberry Concentrate , Black Carrot Concentrate , Grape Flavor .
Allergen Info
Contains Carrots and Their Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
