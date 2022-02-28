Yum V's Vitamin C with Echinacea Yummy Orange
Product Details
Yum-V''s Pure products are a delicious source of essential nutrients.
Vitamins your kids will love!
- Helps iron absorption and is important for growth & development*
- Echinacea helps boost the immune system*
Pectin is a nutritional fiber and works to enhance the bio-availability of the vitamins and minerals. Our pectin jellies are softer than gummies and are less sticky. Sticky is icky!
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Vitamin C , Cane Sugar , Glucose , Water , Citrus Pectin , Citric Acid , Trisodium Citrate , Rose Hips Extract , Orange Flavor , Beta-carotene .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
