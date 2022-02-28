Yum V's Vitamin C with Echinacea Yummy Orange Perspective: front
Yum V's Vitamin C with Echinacea Yummy Orange

60 ctUPC: 0089910500175
Product Details

Yum-V''s Pure products are a delicious source of essential nutrients.

Vitamins your kids will love!

  • Helps iron absorption and is important for growth & development*
  • Echinacea helps boost the immune system*

Pectin is a nutritional fiber and works to enhance the bio-availability of the vitamins and minerals. Our pectin jellies are softer than gummies and are less sticky. Sticky is icky!

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
60.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories10
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate2g1%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar2g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Vitamin C , Cane Sugar , Glucose , Water , Citrus Pectin , Citric Acid , Trisodium Citrate , Rose Hips Extract , Orange Flavor , Beta-carotene .

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
