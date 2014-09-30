Yum V's Yummy Berry Vitamin D Jellies Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Yum V's Yummy Berry Vitamin D Jellies Perspective: left
Hover to Zoom
Yum V's Yummy Berry Vitamin D Jellies Perspective: right
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 3 is selected.

Yum V's Yummy Berry Vitamin D Jellies

60 ctUPC: 0089910500116
Purchase Options

Product Details

Helps Calcium Absorption and Supports a Healthy Immune & Nervous System.*

The best source of Vitamin D is sun exposure since our skin manufactures Vitamin D upon exposure to sunlight. However, during the winter months sun exposure is limited. And in the summer, because we have to protect our children against skin disease, we use sunscreen, which reduces the skin's ability to produce vitamin D. Only a few foods contain vitamin D naturally, such as fatty fish, milk, egg yolks, some cheese and some meats, including liver.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
60.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories8
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate2g1%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar2g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Vitamin D3 , Glucose , Cane Sugar , Citrus Pectin , Citric Acid , Sodium Citrate , Ascorbic Acid , Black Carrot Concentrate , Fruit Flavors , Beta-carotene .

Allergen Info
Contains Carrots and Their Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More