Yum Vs Probiotic White Chocolate Bears
40 CTUPC: 0089910500164
These chocolate bears have a great white chocolate taste that kids will love. They are coated to reach the digestive system complete and active and contain Prebiotic Fiber which helps promote the effectiveness of the probiotic.
- Helps to Restore Digestive Health
- Helps Strengthen Natural Defense Systems
- Kosher
- Gluten Free
Nutrition Facts
40.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories14
% Daily value*
Total Fat0.65g1%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate2g1%
Dietary Fiber0.25g1%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Cane Sugar , Palm Oil , Sunflower Lecithin , Antioxidants : Tocopherol Extract and Ascorbyl Palmitate , Vanilla Flavors .
Allergen Info
Contains Sunflower Seeds and Their Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
