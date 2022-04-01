Hover to Zoom
Yummy Earth Organic Fruit Lollipops
2.8 OzUPC: 0089014600101
Product Details
- Pomegranate Pucker • Perfectly Peach • Strawberry Smash • Very Very Cherry
- 3 oz Package / 14 Pops
- Vegan
- No Nuts
- No High Fructose Corn Syrup
- Made in a Peanut-Free Facility
- Made with No Soy, No Egg, No Dairy
- No Artificial Colors • No Artificial Flavors
- Naturally Flavored
- Non-GMO Project Verified
- Gluten Free • USDA Organic
- Kosher
- Flavored & Colored with Real Fruit Juice
- Only 20 Calories Per Pop
Nutritional Information
Gluten Free
Non GMO
Organic
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size3pops (17 g)
Amount per serving
Calories70
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate17g5.67%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar17g
Protein0g
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A0Number of International Units0%
Vitamin C60mg100%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Organic Evaporated Cane Juice, Organic Brown Rice Syrup, Non-GMO Citric Acid (from Beet Sugar - Not Corn), Natural Flavors, Organic Black Carrots, Organic Black Currant, Organic Apple, Organic Carrot, Organic Pumpkin, Ascorbic Acid
Allergen Info
Undeclared Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.