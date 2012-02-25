Hover to Zoom
Yummy Earth Organic Lollipops
6 ozUPC: 0089014600104
Product Details
- Made with Real Fruit Juice
- Naturally Flavored
- No High Fructose Corn Syrup
- Made with No Soy, No Egg, No Dairy
- Made in a Peanut-Free Facility
- No Peanuts or Tree-Nuts
- Non-GMO
- Gluten Free
- No Synthetic Colors
- 6 oz - 27 Lollipops
- USDA Organic
- Vegan
- Kosher
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size3item (19 g)
Amount per serving
Calories70
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate18.6g6.2%
Sugar17g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Organic Evaporated Cane Juice, Organic Tapioca Syrup and/or Organic Rice Syrup, Non-GMO Citric Acid (from Beet Sugar), Natural Flavors, May Contain Organic Black Carrots, Organic Black Currant, Organic Apple, Organic Carrots, Organic Pumpkin
Allergen Info
Contains Carrots and Their Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More