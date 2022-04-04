Z. Alexander Brown Chardonnay is perfect for sharing the good things in life with great people. Bright and balanced, our dynamic white wine invites you and your guests to share stories, experiences, and delicious meals. Its bright acidity frames a fresh, layered, and mouth-filling flavor experience that is perfect for gifts or special occasions. Inspired by homegrown values and a lifelong connection to the land, GRAMMY-award winning artist Zac Brown brings a passion for music, food, and people together through palate-provoking wine rooted in the heart of California's coastal and valley vineyards. This flavorful white wine is evidence of the creative spirit set free. It knows no boundaries. It’s Wine Uncaged.