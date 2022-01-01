Z-Lite 1 Light Outdoor Pier Mounted Fixture

Illuminate an exterior front or back walkway with a classic fixture reflecting a charming village theme. Made from Midnight Black metal and clear beveled glass panels, this one-light outdoor pier mounted fixture delivers a charming upgrade with industrial-inspired attitude and a layered silhouette that's perfect for lower-level gardens and walkways.

Frame Finish : Black

Frame Material : Stainless Steel + Aluminium