Hover to Zoom
Z-Lite 1 Light Outdoor Pier Mounted Fixture
1UPC: 0068565914638
Purchase Options
Product Details
Z-Lite 1 Light Outdoor Pier Mounted Fixture
Illuminate an exterior front or back walkway with a classic fixture reflecting a charming village theme. Made from Rubbed Bronze metal and seedy glass panels, this one-light outdoor pier mounted fixture delivers a charming upgrade with industrial-inspired attitude and a geometric layered silhouette that's perfect for lower-level gardens and walkways.