Z-Lite 1 Light Outdoor Pier Mounted Fixture

Illuminate an exterior front or back walkway with a classic fixture reflecting a charming village theme. Made from Rubbed Bronze metal and seedy glass panels, this one-light outdoor pier mounted fixture delivers a charming upgrade with industrial-inspired attitude and a geometric layered silhouette that's perfect for lower-level gardens and walkways.

Illuminate an exterior front or back walkway with a classic fixture reflecting a charming village theme

Made from Rubbed Bronze metal and seedy glass panels, this one-light outdoor pier mounted fixture delivers a charming upgrade with industrial-inspired attitude and a geometric layered silhouette that's perfect for lower-level gardens and walkways.

Frame Finish : Rubbed Bronze

Frame Material : Stainless Steel + Aluminium