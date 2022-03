Z-Lite 3 Light Outdoor Post Mounted Fixture

Spice up and illuminate an exterior front or back walkway with a classic fixture reflecting a charming village theme. Made from Rubbed Bronze metal and seedy glass panels, this three-light outdoor post mounted fixture delivers an artful upgrade with an industrial attitude and a sleek geometric, linear post.

Spice up and illuminate an exterior front or back walkway with a classic fixture reflecting a charming village theme

Made from Rubbed Bronze metal and seedy glass panels, this three-light outdoor post mounted fixture delivers an artful upgrade with an industrial attitude and a sleek geometric, linear post.

Frame Finish : Rubbed Bronze

Frame Material : Stainless Steel + Aluminium