Bring your home to life with an elevated lighting system. With the Z-Lite Luttrel Outdoor Wall Sconce Light, spruce up your space and create a home atmosphere worth bragging about. With this intuitive LED outdoor wall sconce light, illuminate your home beautifully and take your home lighting to the next level. Prioritize the environment of each our your home's outdoor spaces. With this aluminum wall-mounted fixture, accentuate your bedroom, office, bathroom, and kitchen, giving you full visibility. Customize your space and rely on the aluminum finish and frosted glass light cover to bring a sleek sense of style ideal for you. This flush mount lighting fixture measures 7.5 inches long, 7.12 inches wide, and 15 inches tall. Create your ideal mood lighting and stretch your design aesthetic to the great outdoors. Required for this lighting kit is 1 LED-integrated, 10-watt bulb, allowing you to get your lighting system up and running in no time (bulb not included). Give your space the accent it needs, and improve your home's lighting in a way that counts with the Z-Lite Luttrel Outdoor Wall-Mounted Sconce Light.