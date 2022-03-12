Bring your home to life with an elevated lighting system. With the Z-Lite Beacon Flush Mount Ceiling Light, spruce up your space and create a home atmosphere worth bragging about. With this intuitive flush mount metal and glass ceiling light, illuminate your home beautifully and take your home lighting to the next level. Prioritize the environment of each of your home's outdoor spaces. With this metal ceiling pendant fixture, accentuate your backyard, garden, and driveway spaces, giving you full visibility. Customize your space and rely on the black metal finish and clear beveled glass to bring a sleek sense of style ideal for you. This flush mount lighting fixture measures 12 inches long, 12 inches wide, and 6 inches tall. Create your ideal mood lighting and switch up your home's atmosphere with the integrated dimmable feature. Required for this lighting kit are 3 medium, 40-watt bulbs, allowing you to get your lighting system up and running in no time (bulbs not included). Give your space the accent it needs, and improve your home's lighting in a way that counts with the Z-Lite Beacon Flush Mount Ceiling Light.