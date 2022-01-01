Entertaining in a patio or gazebo space requires plenty of soft lighting. Make this black hanging pendant lantern work, with its charming village theme and clear beveled glass panels shielding old fashioned candelabra-style bulb bases.Features : Frame Finish: Black; Frame Material: Aluminium; Shade Finish: Clear Beveled; Shade Material: Glass; Style: Transitional; Room of Use: Outdoor Living, Porch, Patio; Dimmable: Yes; Energy Saver: No; UL Classification: ETL/ CETL Certified; UL Application: Damp. Specifications : Product Dimensions : 21.5"" H x 12"" W x 12"" D; Product Weight : 15 lbs; Product Dimensions : (Chain Length) 72""; Product Dimensions : (Cord Length) 110""; Wattage : (Bulb) 60W; Bulb Type : Candelabra; Number of Lights : 3.