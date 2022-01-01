This one-light outdoor wall sconce comes in a box-shaped black aluminum cage with a clear seedy glass finish that softly diffuses light to create a welcoming glow to your front entrance or patio. Compelling X-accents bring dimension and character. Perfect for offering an optimal lighting source targeted for your outdoor needs.Features : Frame Finish: Black; Frame Material: Aluminum; Shade Finish: Clear Seedy; Shade Material: Glass; Style: Old World, Craftsman, Rustic, Tuscan, Luxe Farm House; Room of Use: Outdoor Living, Deck, Patio; Dimmable: Yes; Energy Saver: No; UL Classification: CUL/ cETLu; UL Application: Wet. Specifications : Product Dimensions : 18.25"" H x 11.5"" W x 9.5"" D; Product Weight : 10 lbs; Wattage : (Bulb) 100W; Bulb Type : Medium; Number of Lights : 1.