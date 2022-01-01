Minimal and understated, this modern outdoor wall sconce from the Dunbroch collection makes a wonderful addition to a patio or deck entertainment area. Its tall box-like aluminum frame features three open sides in a deep bronze and contrasting, warm golden brass finishes. Perfect for mounting in an outdoor veranda, a single drop down light sits inside a clear cylindrical globe, which casts a lovely glow.Features : Frame Finish: Deep Bronze and Outdoor Brass; Frame Material: Aluminum; Shade Finish: Clear; Shade Material: Glass; Style: Restoration, Urban, Transitional, Industrial; Room of Use: Outdoor Living, Deck, Patio; Dimmable: Yes; Energy Saver: No; UL Classification: SGS; UL Application: Wet. Specifications : Product Dimensions : 24.25"" H x 8"" W x 6.25"" D; Product Weight : 5 lbs; Wattage : (Bulb) 60W; Bulb Type : Medium; Number of Lights : 1.