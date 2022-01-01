With a contemporary and minimal vibe, this modern outdoor ceiling fixture from the Dunbroch collection makes a striking addition mounted beneath a porch entrance. With a tall and open aluminum frame secured from a chain mount, it features sleek and subtle lines and a deep bronze finish. Dress up a portico or veranda with its single brass finished drop down light, encased in a clear cylindrical globe that casts a soothing glow.Features : Frame Finish: Deep Bronze and Outdoor Brass; Frame Material: Aluminum; Shade Finish: Clear; Shade Material: Glass; Style: Restoration, Urban, Transitional, Industrial; Room of Use: Outdoor Living, Deck, Patio; Dimmable: Yes; Energy Saver: No; UL Classification: SGS; UL Application: Damp. Specifications : Product Dimensions : 26.75"" H x 8"" W x 8"" D; Product Weight : 5 lbs; Product Dimensions : (Chain Length) 36""; Product Dimensions : (Cord Length) 48""; Wattage : (Bulb) 60W; Bulb Type : Medium; Number of Lights : 1.