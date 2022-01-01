With a modern flair, this outdoor ceiling fixture from the Glenwood collection features a dark black finished frame hung by a drop mount chain. Perfectly suited for a more contemporary style home, this outdoor lighting fixture works nicely hung inside a covered portico or porch entryway. With a tube-like, clear glass cylinder sheathing the bulb and braced between a sleek aluminum lantern, this chain mount ceiling fixture adds a striking, yet humble look to greet you as you enter a space.Features : Frame Finish: Black; Frame Material: Aluminum; Shade Finish: Clear; Shade Material: Glass; Style: Architectural, Transitional, Outdoor, Industrial, Urban, Restoration; Room of Use: Outdoor Living, Deck, Patio; Dimmable: Yes; Energy Saver: No; UL Classification: CUL/ cETLu; UL Application: Damp. Specifications : Product Dimensions : 22.25"" H x 7.5"" W x 7.5"" D; Product Weight : 9 lbs; Product Dimensions : (Chain Length) 72""; Product Dimensions : (Cord Length) 110""; Wattage : (Bulb) 100W; Bulb Type : Medium; Number of Lights : 1.