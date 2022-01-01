This contemporary two-light outdoor wall sconce uses LED-integrated technology to bring energy-efficient light to your patio, deck or other outdoor areas around your home. Made from black aluminum in a black sand blasted finish, its bold, industrial look adds streamlined chic to your surroundings.Features : Frame Finish: Black; Frame Material: Aluminum; Shade Finish: Sand Blast; Shade Material: Glass; Style: Architectural, Modern, Transitional, Led, Industrial; Room of Use: Outdoor Living, Deck, Patio; Dimmable: Yes; LED Source Lumen: 1700; LED Delivered Lumen: 670; LED Color Temperature: 2700K; LED Color Rendering Index (CRI): CRI > 90; Vanity/ Sconce Dual Mount (Up And Down): No; Energy Saver: No; UL Classification: SGS; UL Application: Wet. Specifications : Product Dimensions : 24"" H x 4.75"" W x 3.25"" D; Product Weight : 3 lbs; Wattage : (Bulb) 10W; Bulb Type : LED-Integrated; Number of Lights : 2.