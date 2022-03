An eye-catching way to illuminate your contemporary patio, deck or garden area, this one-light outdoor wall sconce delivers chic minimalism with its angled, open black finish aluminum frame. A sand blast finish white glass shade uses LED-integrated technology to provide a strong, energy-efficient glow to light up evenings outdoors.Features : Frame Finish: Black; Frame Material: Aluminum; Shade Finish: Sand Blast; Shade Material: Glass; Style: Modern, Art Deco, Contemporary; Room of Use: Outdoor Living, Deck, Patio; Dimmable: No; LED Source Lumen: 1530; LED Delivered Lumen: 653; LED Color Temperature: 2700K; LED Color Rendering Index (CRI): CRI > 90; Vanity/ Sconce Dual Mount (Up And Down): No; Energy Saver: No; UL Classification: CUL/ cETLu; UL Application: Wet. Specifications : Product Dimensions : 25"" H x 11.75"" W x 11.5"" D; Product Weight : 6 lbs; Wattage : (Bulb) 18W; Bulb Type : LED-Integrated; Number of Lights : 1.