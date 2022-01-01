Illuminate a covered patio or porch with the classic flair of this lantern-style outdoor hanging light. Featuring two candelabra lights within, the pendant is complete with a black finish and clear beveled glass for optimal illumination.Features : Frame Finish: Black; Frame Material: Aluminium; Shade Finish: Clear Beveled; Shade Material: Glass; Style: Period Inspired; Room of Use: Outdoor Living, Porch, Patio; Dimmable: Yes; Energy Saver: No; UL Classification: ETL/ CETL Certified; UL Application: Damp. Specifications : Product Dimensions : 15.5"" H x 7.75"" W x 7"" D; Product Weight : 6 lbs; Product Dimensions : (Chain Length) 36""; Product Dimensions : (Cord Length) 110""; Wattage : (Bulb) 60W; Bulb Type : Candelabra; Number of Lights : 2.