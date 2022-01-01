Classic lantern silhouetting lends timeless appeal to this transitional wall sconce. In a black finish with clear beveled glass, the fixture offers excellent lighting in any space.Features : Frame Finish: Black; Frame Material: Aluminium; Shade Finish: Clear Beveled; Shade Material: Glass; Style: Period Inspired; Room of Use: Outdoor Living; Dimmable: Yes; Energy Saver: No; UL Classification: ETL/ CETL Certified; UL Application: Wet. Specifications : Product Dimensions : 10.25"" H x 5.75"" W x 5.75"" D; Product Weight : 3 lbs; Wattage : (Bulb) 60W; Bulb Type : Candelabra; Number of Lights : 1.