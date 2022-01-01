An oil rubbed bronze finish softens this classic lantern wall sconce to create an inviting addition to transitional or contemporary decor. Clear beveled glass panels ensure plentiful illumination to ensure an inviting aura.Features : Frame Finish: Oil Rubbed Bronze; Frame Material: Aluminium; Shade Finish: Clear Beveled; Shade Material: Glass; Style: Period Inspired; Room of Use: Outdoor Living; Dimmable: Yes; Energy Saver: No; UL Classification: ETL/ CETL Certified; UL Application: Wet. Specifications : Product Dimensions : 10.25"" H x 5.75"" W x 5.75"" D; Product Weight : 3 lbs; Wattage : (Bulb) 60W; Bulb Type : Candelabra; Number of Lights : 1.