Bring energy efficiency to your exterior spaces with this contemporary outdoor LED wall light. Perfect for illuminating a pathway or patio, this light features an intriguing layered silhouette combined with a black finish for crisp, classic appeal.Features : Frame Finish: Black; Frame Material: Aluminium; Shade Finish: Sand-Blast; Shade Material: Glass; Style: Modern; Room of Use: Outdoor Living; Dimmable: Yes; LED Source Lumen: 1800; LED Delivered Lumen: 439; LED Color Temperature: 2700K; LED Color Rendering Index (CRI): CRI > 90; Energy Saver: No; UL Classification: ETL/ CETL Certified; UL Application: Wet. Specifications : Product Dimensions : 11.25"" H x 11.25"" W x 2.5"" D; Product Weight : 3 lbs; Wattage : (Bulb) 10W; Bulb Type : LED-Integrated; Number of Lights : 2.