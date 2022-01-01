This one-light outdoor wall sconce can revitalize the look of your porch, deck or patio space with its lantern-like appearance and strikingly modern silhouette. Black aluminum creates a bold accent, capping the top and bottom of a cylindrical shade that's finished with clear seedy glass. The LED bulb effectively illuminates your space, making this a clear choice for sleek, energy-efficient exterior lighting.Features : Frame Finish: Black; Frame Material: Aluminum; Shade Finish: Clear Seedy; Shade Material: Glass; Style: Period Inspired; Room of Use: Outdoor Living, Deck, Patio; Dimmable: Yes; Vanity/ Sconce Dual Mount (Up And Down): No; Energy Saver: No; UL Classification: CUL/ cETLu; UL Application: Wet. Specifications : Product Dimensions : 31.75"" H x 15"" W x 12"" D; Product Weight : 14 lbs; Wattage : (Bulb) 60W; Bulb Type : Medium; Number of Lights : 1.