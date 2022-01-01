Z-Lite Striate 2 Light 24 Glass Aluminum Outdoor LED Wall Sconce in Silver Perspective: front
Z-Lite Striate 2 Light 24 Glass Aluminum Outdoor LED Wall Sconce in Silver

1UPC: 0068565913349
Accentuate modern style with the sleek silver finish and compelling silhouette of this large wall sconce. Delivering lovely lighting with a cylindrical shade crafted in clear optic glass, this fixture is a dynamic upgrade to any wall.Features : Frame Finish: Silver; Frame Material: Aluminium; Shade Finish: Clear Optic Glass; Shade Material: Glass; Style: Contemporary; Room of Use: Outdoor Living; Dimmable: Yes; LED Source Lumen: 1760; LED Delivered Lumen: 995; LED Color Temperature: 2700K; LED Color Rendering Index (CRI): CRI > 90; Energy Saver: No; UL Classification: ETL/ CETL Certified; UL Application: Wet. Specifications : Product Dimensions : 24"" H x 5"" W x 4.75"" D; Product Weight : 6 lbs; Wattage : (Bulb) 11W; Bulb Type : LED-Integrated; Number of Lights : 2.