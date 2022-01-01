Z-Lite Striate 2 Light 24 Glass Aluminum Outdoor LED Wall Sconce in Silver
Product Details
Accentuate modern style with the sleek silver finish and compelling silhouette of this large wall sconce. Delivering lovely lighting with a cylindrical shade crafted in clear optic glass, this fixture is a dynamic upgrade to any wall.Features : Frame Finish: Silver; Frame Material: Aluminium; Shade Finish: Clear Optic Glass; Shade Material: Glass; Style: Contemporary; Room of Use: Outdoor Living; Dimmable: Yes; LED Source Lumen: 1760; LED Delivered Lumen: 995; LED Color Temperature: 2700K; LED Color Rendering Index (CRI): CRI > 90; Energy Saver: No; UL Classification: ETL/ CETL Certified; UL Application: Wet. Specifications : Product Dimensions : 24"" H x 5"" W x 4.75"" D; Product Weight : 6 lbs; Wattage : (Bulb) 11W; Bulb Type : LED-Integrated; Number of Lights : 2.