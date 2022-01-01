Illuminate an exterior front or back yard space with a classic fixture reflecting a charming village theme. Made from Midnight Black metal and clear beveled glass panels, this three-light outdoor chain mount ceiling light brings a design-forward look to wrap up a tasteful and functional patio or porch space.Features : Frame Finish: Black; Frame Material: Stainless Steel; Shade Finish: Clear Beveled; Shade Material: Glass; Style: Transitional, Traditional,; Room of Use: Outdoor Living, Porch, Patio; Dimmable: Yes; UL Classification: CUL/ cETLu; UL Application: Wet. Specifications : Product Dimensions : 18"" H x 10"" W x 10"" D; Product Weight : 10 lbs; Product Dimensions : (Chain Length) 60""; Product Dimensions : (Cord Length) 110""; Wattage : (Bulb) 60W; Bulb Type : Candelabra; Number of Lights : 3.