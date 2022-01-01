Bring bright lighting to an exterior front or back yard space with a classic fixture reflecting a charming village theme. Made from Rubbed Bronze metal and seedy glass panels, this single-light outdoor wall sconce delivers a stylish upgrade to complete a design-forward look on a structure or fence.Features : Frame Finish: Rubbed Bronze; Frame Material: Stainless Steel; Shade Finish: Seedy; Shade Material: Glass; Style: Transitional, Traditional,; Room of Use: Outdoor Living; Dimmable: Yes; UL Classification: CUL/ cETLu; UL Application: Wet. Specifications : Product Dimensions : 21.25"" H x 13.25"" W x 12.25"" D; Product Weight : 14 lbs; Wattage : (Bulb) 60W; Bulb Type : Candelabra; Number of Lights : 3.