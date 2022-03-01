You’ve found the cures to four deadly diseases. But what happens when those diseases get stronger? Worse yet, what happens when someone spreads them intentionally?! Return to the world of Pandemic with On the Brink and prepare for the unexpected. The three challenges included with this expansion evolve the base game mechanics in exciting ways. One disease might become a Virulent Strain and become more difficult to treat as the game goes on. Or you could introduce an unpredictable fifth disease with the Mutation challenge and watch it pop up in unexpected places. Finally, teamwork is even more important if a fifth player dons the mask of the Bio-Terrorist and spreads panic while moving secretly across the board. Try each challenge individually or combine them all for a major test!

With seven new roles and eight new event cards, the expansion injects even more variety into your globe-trotting adventures

With a whopping seven Epidemic cards, playing at Legendary will challenge even the most experienced Pandemic players. The stakes have been raised. Now rise to the occasion and save humanity

Anticipate upcoming infections as the Troubleshooter or save the day with the extra actions granted by a clutch Borrowed Time