Millennium Falcon Color Change Mug. Enjoying your view from the cockpit Our Star Wars Millennium Falcon 15oz Color Change Mug features classic imagery pulled straight from the original Star Wars movie Han and Chewie's favorite spacecraftand Han and Chewie's location aboard said spacecraft. This Star Wars mug features a mystifying power on par with the Force after filling with hot liquid stagnant stars stretch and streak after Chewbacca repairs the Hyperspace controls with a solid right hook. The Millennium Falcon No longer floating alone amidst the vacuous void& the legendary spacecraft is topped with bold, yellow text offering a classic and sardonic Han Solo quote.

