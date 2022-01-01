Hover to Zoom
Zapp's® Hotter 'n Hot Jalapeno New Orleans Kettle Style Potato Chips Party Size
8 ozUPC: 0008379105939
Nutrition Facts
8.0 About servings per container
Serving size28g
Amount per serving
Calories140
% Daily value*
Total Fat8g10%
Saturated Fat1g5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium360mg16%
Total Carbohydrate16g6%
Dietary Fiber1g3%
Sugar1g
Protein2g
Calcium10mg0%
Iron0.5mg2%
Potassium330mg8%
Vitamin A0mcg0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
Vitamin D0.1mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Potatoes, Peanut Oil Or A Blend Of Peanut Oil, And Canola Oil, Corn Oil, Or Sunflower Oil, Salt, Dextrose, Maltodextrin, Jalapeño Pepper Powder, Onion And Garlic Powder, Torula Yeast, Natural Flavor, Corn Starch, Spice Extractive, Extractive Of Paprika, Artificial Flavor. Gluten Free
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
