Zapp's Hotter N Hot Jalapeno Potato Chips
Unique spicy flavor! Kick up your snack time a notch with our Hotter ‘n Hot Jalapeno chips. They’re spicy, tangy and the perfect treat for those who like a little heat in their snacks.
Potatoes, peanut oil or a blend of peanut oil and canola, corn, or sunflower oil, salt, dextrose, maltodextrin, jalapeño pepper powder, onion and garlic powder, torula yeast, natural flavor, corn starch, spice extractive, extractive of paprika, artificial flavor.
May contain Sunflower Seeds and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
