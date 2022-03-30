Zapp's Hotter N Hot Jalapeno Potato Chips Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Zapp's Hotter N Hot Jalapeno Potato Chips Perspective: back
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 2 is selected.

Zapp's Hotter N Hot Jalapeno Potato Chips

10 ozUPC: 0008379111002
Purchase Options

Product Details

Unique spicy flavor! Kick up your snack time a notch with our Hotter ‘n Hot Jalapeno chips. They’re spicy, tangy and the perfect treat for those who like a little heat in their snacks.

Nutritional Information

Kosher
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
10.0 About servings per container
Serving size1 Ounce (28g/20 chips, about)
Amount per serving
Calories150
% Daily value*
Total Fat8g13%
Saturated Fat1.5g8%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium200mg8%
Total Carbohydrate17g6%
Dietary Fiber1g4%
Sugar0g
Protein2g
Potassium330mg9%
Vitamin A0mcg0%
Vitamin C0mg10%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Potatoes, peanut oil or a blend of peanut oil and canola, corn, or sunflower oil, salt, dextrose, maltodextrin, jalapeño pepper powder, onion and garlic powder, torula yeast, natural flavor, corn starch, spice extractive, extractive of paprika, artificial flavor.

Allergen Info
May contain Sunflower Seeds and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More