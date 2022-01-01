Hover to Zoom
Zapp's® Potato Chip Snack Bags Variety Pack
25 ct / 1.5 ozUPC: 0008379127002
Nutrition Facts
25.0 About servings per container
Serving size42.5 gram
Amount per serving
Calories230
% Daily value*
Total Fat13g15%
Saturated Fat15g9%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium360mg16%
Total Carbohydrate24g9%
Dietary Fiber2g6%
Sugar3g
Protein3g
Calcium8mg0%
Iron0.7mg4%
Potassium490mg10%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Regular Potato Chips: Potatoes, Peanut Oil Or A Blend Of Peanut Oil And Canola Oil, Corn Oil, Or Sunflower Oil, Sea Salt. Gluten Free.
Allergen Info
Free from Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products.
