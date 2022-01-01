Hover to Zoom
Zapp's® Spicey Cajun Crawtators™ Potato Chips
8 ozUPC: 0008379127243
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
8.0 About servings per container
Serving size20 chips
Amount per serving
Calories150
% Daily value*
Total Fat8g11%
Saturated Fat1g5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium180mg8%
Total Carbohydrate16g6%
Dietary Fiber1g3%
Sugar1g
Protein2g
Calcium10mg0%
Iron0.5mg2%
Potassium340mg8%
Vitamin A0mcg0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
Vitamin D0.1mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Potatoes, peanut oil or a blend of peanut oil and canola, corn, or sunflower oil, dextrose, maltodextrin (derived from corn), salt, spices, paprika (color), onion powder, torula yeast, garlic powder, natural hickory smoke flavor, extractives of paprika (color), artificial flavor.
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
