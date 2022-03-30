Ingredients

Potatoes, peanut oil or a blend of peanut oil and canola, corn, or sunflower oil, dextrose, maltodextrin (derived from corn), salt, spices, paprika (color), onion powder, torula yeast, garlic powder, natural hickory smoke flavor, extractives of paprika (color), artificial flavor.

Allergen Info

Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer

