Zapzyt Acne Treatment Gel
1 ozUPC: 0001076800110
Product Details
The maximum strength formula in Zapzyt Acne Treatment Gel is the same formula recommended by dermatologists. Zapzyt penetrates deep into your pores where pimples begin, killing acne causing bacteria and delivering the fastest results possible. Zapzyt Acne Treatment’s oil free, odorless gel vanishes as it clears acne, pimples, and blackheads fast.