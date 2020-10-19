Zarbee's Natural Cherry Children's Cough Syrup Perspective: front
Zarbee's Natural Cherry Children's Cough Syrup Perspective: back
Zarbee's Natural Cherry Children's Cough Syrup Perspective: left
Zarbee's Natural Cherry Children's Cough Syrup Perspective: right
Zarbee's Natural Cherry Children's Cough Syrup Perspective: top
Zarbee's Natural Cherry Children's Cough Syrup

4 fl ozUPC: 0089811500200
Product Details

Zarbee's Naturals Children's Cough Syrup is a safe and effective way to soothe coughs associated with hoarseness, dry throat, and irritants.* This wholesome cough syrup features a specially formulated proprietary blend of Natural Dark Honeys that safely coats the throat and calms occasional coughs,* with added Vitamin C and Zinc for immune support.* Founded by a pediatrician and father looking for a healthy and chemical-free alternative for his family, Zarbee's Naturals Children's Cough Syrup is made with carefully-sourced, wholesome ingredients, with no artificial flavors or sweeteners, drugs, alcohol, or dyes. This gluten-free, cherry-flavored cough syrup is pediatrician recommended for children 12 months and older.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. Store at room temperature.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
22.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories25
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate6g2%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar5g
Protein0g
Vitamin C34mg
Zinc1.7mg
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Proprietary Blend Of : Dark Honey , Grapefruit Seed Extract , Purified Water , Natural Flavor , Citric Acid .

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More