Zarbee's Natural Cherry Children's Cough Syrup
Product Details
Zarbee's Naturals Children's Cough Syrup is a safe and effective way to soothe coughs associated with hoarseness, dry throat, and irritants.* This wholesome cough syrup features a specially formulated proprietary blend of Natural Dark Honeys that safely coats the throat and calms occasional coughs,* with added Vitamin C and Zinc for immune support.* Founded by a pediatrician and father looking for a healthy and chemical-free alternative for his family, Zarbee's Naturals Children's Cough Syrup is made with carefully-sourced, wholesome ingredients, with no artificial flavors or sweeteners, drugs, alcohol, or dyes. This gluten-free, cherry-flavored cough syrup is pediatrician recommended for children 12 months and older.
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. Store at room temperature.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Proprietary Blend Of : Dark Honey , Grapefruit Seed Extract , Purified Water , Natural Flavor , Citric Acid .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
