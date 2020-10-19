Zarbee's Naturals Children's Cough Syrup is a safe and effective way to soothe coughs associated with hoarseness, dry throat, and irritants.* This wholesome cough syrup features a specially formulated proprietary blend of Natural Dark Honeys that safely coats the throat and calms occasional coughs,* with added Vitamin C and Zinc for immune support.* Founded by a pediatrician and father looking for a healthy and chemical-free alternative for his family, Zarbee's Naturals Children's Cough Syrup is made with carefully-sourced, wholesome ingredients, with no artificial flavors or sweeteners, drugs, alcohol, or dyes. This gluten-free, cherry-flavored cough syrup is pediatrician recommended for children 12 months and older.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. Store at room temperature.