Zarbee's® Naturals natural grape flavor dark honey cough syrup soothes coughs associated with hoarseness, dry throat, and irritants.* Our Children's Cough Syrups are specially formulated, proprietary blends of dark honey made to safely coat the throat and calm occasional coughs.*

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.