Zatarain's Complete Crawfish Shrimp & Crab Boil Perspective: front
Zatarain's Complete Crawfish Shrimp & Crab Boil Perspective: back
Zatarain's Complete Crawfish Shrimp & Crab Boil Perspective: left
Zatarain's Complete Crawfish Shrimp & Crab Boil Perspective: right
Zatarain's Complete Crawfish Shrimp & Crab Boil

4.5 lbUPC: 0007142901925
Product Details

Zatarain's Complete Crawfish, Shrimp & Crab Boil brings New Orleans-Style flavor to your kitchen! Crafted with red pepper and paprika, this deliciously bold blend will deliver spicy flavor to crab, shrimp or crawfish. Simply add seasoning to seafood and boil, and in no time you’ll enjoy the true flavor and soul of The Big Easy!

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size0.25tsp (1.2 g)
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Sodium480mg20.87%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Salt, Dextrose, Spices (Including Red Pepper), Natural Flavor, Extractives of Paprika, Monosodium Glutamate (Flavor Enhancer), and Lemon Juice Concentrate

Allergen Info
May contain Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.