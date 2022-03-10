Zatarain's Complete Crawfish Shrimp & Crab Boil
Product Details
Zatarain's Complete Crawfish, Shrimp & Crab Boil brings New Orleans-Style flavor to your kitchen! Crafted with red pepper and paprika, this deliciously bold blend will deliver spicy flavor to crab, shrimp or crawfish. Simply add seasoning to seafood and boil, and in no time you’ll enjoy the true flavor and soul of The Big Easy!
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Salt, Dextrose, Spices (Including Red Pepper), Natural Flavor, Extractives of Paprika, Monosodium Glutamate (Flavor Enhancer), and Lemon Juice Concentrate
Allergen Info
May contain Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More