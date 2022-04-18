Ingredients

Enriched Yellow Corn Meal (Corn Meal, Iron, Niacin, Thiamine Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Salt, Spices (Including Red Pepper), Natural Flavor, Monosodium Glutamate (Flavor Enhancer), Garlic, Onion, and Lemon Juice Concentrate

Allergen Info

May contain Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More