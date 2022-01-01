Zatarain's® Lemon Pepper Fish-Fri Seafood Breading Mix
Product Details
Zatarain's® Lemon Pepper Fish Fri brings authentic New Orleans-style flavor to your kitchen! This corn-based seafood mix is reminiscent of a true Southern-style fish fry featuring the highest quality spices and real lemon puree and juice. Simply roll in mix and fry (or bake) to a light golden brown, and in no time you can enjoy the crispy and delicious flavor of The Big Easy!
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Enriched Corn Flour (Flour, Niacin, Iron, Thiamine Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Salt, Spices (Including Red Pepper), Citric Acid, Corn Maltodextrin, Monosodium Glutamate (Flavor Enhancer), Garlic, Lemon Juice Concentrate, Onion, and Sugar
Allergen Info
May contain Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
