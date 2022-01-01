Zatarain's® Lemon Pepper Fish-Fri Seafood Breading Mix Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Zatarain's® Lemon Pepper Fish-Fri Seafood Breading Mix Perspective: back
Hover to Zoom
Zatarain's® Lemon Pepper Fish-Fri Seafood Breading Mix Perspective: left
Hover to Zoom
Zatarain's® Lemon Pepper Fish-Fri Seafood Breading Mix Perspective: right
Hover to Zoom
Zatarain's® Lemon Pepper Fish-Fri Seafood Breading Mix Perspective: top
Hover to Zoom
Zatarain's® Lemon Pepper Fish-Fri Seafood Breading Mix Perspective: bottom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 6 is selected.

Zatarain's® Lemon Pepper Fish-Fri Seafood Breading Mix

12 ozUPC: 0007142902620
Purchase Options

Product Details

Zatarain's® Lemon Pepper Fish Fri brings authentic New Orleans-style flavor to your kitchen! This corn-based seafood mix is reminiscent of a true Southern-style fish fry featuring the highest quality spices and real lemon puree and juice. Simply roll in mix and fry (or bake) to a light golden brown, and in no time you can enjoy the crispy and delicious flavor of The Big Easy!

Nutritional Information

Gluten Free
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size2tbsp mix (17 g)
Amount per serving
Calories50
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Sodium1140mg47.5%
Total Carbohydrate12g4%
Protein1g
Iron1.8mg10%
Vitamin A100Number of International Units2%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Enriched Corn Flour (Flour, Niacin, Iron, Thiamine Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Salt, Spices (Including Red Pepper), Citric Acid, Corn Maltodextrin, Monosodium Glutamate (Flavor Enhancer), Garlic, Lemon Juice Concentrate, Onion, and Sugar

Allergen Info
May contain Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More