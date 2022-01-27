Zatarain's® New Orleans Seasoned Fish Fry Breading Mix Perspective: front
Zatarain's® New Orleans Seasoned Fish Fry Breading Mix Perspective: back
Zatarain's® New Orleans Seasoned Fish Fry Breading Mix Perspective: left
Zatarain's® New Orleans Seasoned Fish Fry Breading Mix Perspective: right
Zatarain's® New Orleans Seasoned Fish Fry Breading Mix

10 ozUPC: 0007142902484
Located in MEAT

Product Details

Zatarain's® Seasoned Fish Fri brings authentic New Orleans-style flavor to your kitchen! This fully seasoned, corn-based mix offers a light coating to seafood or veggies like okra and delivers more flavor than Zatarain's Wonderful Fri mix with a blend of real lemon, red pepper, onion,and garlic. Simply roll in mix and fry (or bake) to a light golden brown, and in no time you can enjoy the flavor and soul of The Big Easy!

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1tbsp (15 g)
Amount per serving
Calories50
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium520mg21.67%
Total Carbohydrate11g3.67%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein1g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0.72mg4%
Vitamin A100Number of International Units2%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Enriched Yellow Corn Meal (Corn Meal, Ferrous Sulfate, Niacin, Thiamine Mononitrate, Riboflavin and Folic Acid), Salt, Spices (Including Red Pepper), Citric Acid, Monosodium Glutamate, Garlic, Onion, Lemon Juice Concentrate, and Lemon Oil

Allergen Info
May contain Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
