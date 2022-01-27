Zatarain's® Seasoned Fish Fri brings authentic New Orleans-style flavor to your kitchen! This fully seasoned, corn-based mix offers a light coating to seafood or veggies like okra and delivers more flavor than Zatarain's Wonderful Fri mix with a blend of real lemon, red pepper, onion,and garlic. Simply roll in mix and fry (or bake) to a light golden brown, and in no time you can enjoy the flavor and soul of The Big Easy!