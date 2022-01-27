Zatarain's® New Orleans Seasoned Fish Fry Breading Mix
Product Details
Zatarain's® Seasoned Fish Fri brings authentic New Orleans-style flavor to your kitchen! This fully seasoned, corn-based mix offers a light coating to seafood or veggies like okra and delivers more flavor than Zatarain's Wonderful Fri mix with a blend of real lemon, red pepper, onion,and garlic. Simply roll in mix and fry (or bake) to a light golden brown, and in no time you can enjoy the flavor and soul of The Big Easy!
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Enriched Yellow Corn Meal (Corn Meal, Ferrous Sulfate, Niacin, Thiamine Mononitrate, Riboflavin and Folic Acid), Salt, Spices (Including Red Pepper), Citric Acid, Monosodium Glutamate, Garlic, Onion, Lemon Juice Concentrate, and Lemon Oil
Allergen Info
May contain Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More