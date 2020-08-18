Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 4 is selected.
Zatarain's® New Orleans Style Fish Fri® Crispy Southern Seafood Breading Mix
10 ozUPC: 0007142902645
Purchase Options
Located in MEAT
Product Details
A corn-based coating with the highest quality spices and lemon juice.Simply roll in mix and fry to a light golden brown.
- Crispy & Delicious
- The Secret to Authentic Southern-Style Fried Fish
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size2tbsp mix (17 g)
Amount per serving
Calories60
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Sodium630mg26.25%
Total Carbohydrate12g4%
Protein1g
Vitamin A100Number of International Units2%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Enriched Yellow Corn Meal (Corn Meal, Iron, Niacin, Thiamine Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Salt, Spices (Including Red Pepper), Citric Acid, Monosodium Glutamate (Flavor Enhancer), Garlic, Corn Maltodextrin, Onion, Lemon Puree, and Lemon Juice
Allergen Info
May contain Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More