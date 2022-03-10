Zatarain's® Seasoned Fish-Fri Seafood Breading Mix Perspective: front
Zatarain's® Seasoned Fish-Fri Seafood Breading Mix
Zatarain's® Seasoned Fish-Fri Seafood Breading Mix
Zatarain's® Seasoned Fish-Fri Seafood Breading Mix
Zatarain's® Seasoned Fish-Fri Seafood Breading Mix

5.75 lbUPC: 0007142902475
Zatarain's® Seasoned Fish Fri brings authentic New Orleans-style flavor to your kitchen! This fully seasoned, corn-based breading mix offers a light coating to fish and other seafood and vegetables. Now you can make every day a fry day. This is the same light corn base as our Wonderful Fish-Fri but fully seasoned with blend of real lemon, red pepper, onion and garlic. The delicious, golden coating is perfect for seafood of any kind and fried vegetables (of course, fried okra will do any day). Great also for fried chicken. Simply roll in the Fish Fri and fry (or bake) to a light golden brown, and in no time, you and your family can enjoy the flavor and soul of The Big Easy!

Gluten Free
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size2tbsp mix (17 g)
Amount per serving
Calories60
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Sodium630mg26.25%
Total Carbohydrate13g4.33%
Protein1g
Iron1.8mg10%
Vitamin A18mcg0.36%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Enriched Corn Flour (Corn Flour, Niacin, Iron, Thiamine Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Salt, Spices (Including Red Pepper), Natural Flavor, Monosodium Glutamate (Flavor Enhancer), Garlic, Onion, and Lemon Juice Concentrate

Free from Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

