Zatarain's® Seasoned Fish-Fri Seafood Breading Mix
Product Details
Zatarain's® Seasoned Fish Fri brings authentic New Orleans-style flavor to your kitchen! This fully seasoned, corn-based breading mix offers a light coating to fish and other seafood and vegetables. Now you can make every day a fry day. This is the same light corn base as our Wonderful Fish-Fri but fully seasoned with blend of real lemon, red pepper, onion and garlic. The delicious, golden coating is perfect for seafood of any kind and fried vegetables (of course, fried okra will do any day). Great also for fried chicken. Simply roll in the Fish Fri and fry (or bake) to a light golden brown, and in no time, you and your family can enjoy the flavor and soul of The Big Easy!
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Enriched Corn Flour (Corn Flour, Niacin, Iron, Thiamine Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Salt, Spices (Including Red Pepper), Natural Flavor, Monosodium Glutamate (Flavor Enhancer), Garlic, Onion, and Lemon Juice Concentrate
Allergen Info
Free from Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More