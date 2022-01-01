Hover to Zoom
Zee Zee's Rock'n Blue Raspberry Applesauce
6 ct / 4 ozUPC: 0018504300024
Purchase Options
Product Details
Take one to the beach, the park or to band practice – this deliciously different rasplesauce is ready to rock and roll anywhere it’s cool to have a blue tongue.
Nutritional Information
Kosher
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size4oz (113 g)
Amount per serving
Calories60
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate15g5.45%
Dietary Fiber1g3.57%
Sugar13g
Protein0g
Calcium4mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin C90mg100%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Apples, Sugar, Water, Ascorbic Acid (Vitamin C).Contains 2% or Less of the Following: Artificial Flavor, Artificial Colors (Fd&C Blue #1)
Allergen Info
Undeclared Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
