Nutrition Facts

servings per container

Serving size 4oz (113 g)

Amount per serving

Calories 60

% Daily value*

Total Fat 0g 0% Saturated Fat 0g 0% Trans Fat 0g

Cholesterol 0mg 0%

Sodium 0mg 0%

Total Carbohydrate 16g 5.82% Dietary Fiber 1g 3.57% Sugar 12g

Protein 0g

Calcium 7mg 0%

Iron 0mg 0%

Vitamin C 90mg 100%

Vitamin D 0mcg 0%