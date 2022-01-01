Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 2 is selected.
Zee Zee's Wild Watermelon Applesauce Cups
6 ct / 4 ozUPC: 0081035803125
Purchase Options
Nutritional Information
Kosher
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size4oz (113 g)
Amount per serving
Calories60
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate16g5.82%
Dietary Fiber1g3.57%
Sugar12g
Protein0g
Calcium7mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin C90mg100%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Apples, Water, Natural Flavor, Natural Color, Ascorbic Acid (Vitamin C)
Allergen Info
Undeclared Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More