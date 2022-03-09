Zenport QZ431 Anvil Professional Pruner 1-Inch Cut 8.3-Inch Long. Suitable for every type of pruning with its ergonomic hand fitting design. Superbly balanced this bypass pruner offers a large cutting capacity. Narrow pointed anvil blade allows easy access to twiggy branches and assures a close cut to the trunk. Precision alignment of cutting and anvil blade is due to adjustable locking segment. Easy blade replacement. Shock absorbers reduce fatigue of wrist.