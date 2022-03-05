Features . The Garden Cold Frame Greenhouse Cloche for Easy Access Protected Raised Bed Gardening.. See Zenport SH3212A Box of 10 BTP for completed Raised Bed Kit.. Size - 120 x 60 x 60 cm. Takes up very little space but gives your plants a great early start Offers an economical means of seed propagation plant growing and display.. Suited to sheltered positions such as patios and balconies.. Manufactured from waterproof transparent cover creating the optimal growing conditions.. Create warmth and insulation whilst allowing air moisture and sunlight to filter through.. Roll-up zipped panel for easy access adjustable ventilation and humidity control.. Sturdy tubular steel frames with green painted finish.. Box of 10