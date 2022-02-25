Zenport SH3222A-10PK Three Tier Greenhouse Plant Growing Shelving Station, Box of 10 Perspective: front
Zenport SH3222A-10PK Three Tier Greenhouse Plant Growing Shelving Station, Box of 10

10UPC: 0071046556826
Features . Three Tier Greenhouse Plant Growing Shelving Station Size - 69 x 49 x 75 cm. Maximize the growing space in your greenhouse.. 3 shelves for pots and seed trays included.. Durable shelving perfect for growing plants in greenhouse or sun porch.. Made from tubular steel and polyresin shelves are removable for taller plants.. Easy to assemble or take down within minutes.. Box of 10

